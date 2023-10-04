Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 1,250 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $235,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 21st, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18.
Smartsheet Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. 1,058,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,484. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
