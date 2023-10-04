SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.40

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.40 and traded as high as C$45.16. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$44.78, with a volume of 436,482 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNC shares. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.3238194 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

