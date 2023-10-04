Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Down 7.1%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Southern Banc Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

