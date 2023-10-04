SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Shares Up 9%

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market, Corporate Market, Leasing, and Markets segments. The company offers mortgage, car, vehicle, and other loan related services. It also offers vehicle, home, travel, personal, and pet insurance services.

