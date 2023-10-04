Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1404 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of SEPJY opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Spectris has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spectris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

