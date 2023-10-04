Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up 2.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 4.0 %

CQP traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,804. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

