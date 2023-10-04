Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 3.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,674,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,950,000 after buying an additional 394,336 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,736,000 after acquiring an additional 756,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,049,000 after acquiring an additional 344,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

