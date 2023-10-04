StockNews.com Downgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $3,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,461 shares of company stock worth $17,282,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,898 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.