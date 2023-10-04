StockNews.com Lowers Fiserv (NYSE:FI) to Hold

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.67. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $822,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,428,920. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.