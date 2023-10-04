StockNews.com Upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to “Sell”

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.0 %

Western Digital stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. 2,441,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,286. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

