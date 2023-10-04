STP Price Hits $0.0667 on Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $129.48 million and approximately $92.01 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,685.65 or 1.00011327 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05284871 USD and is down -7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $11,560,663.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.