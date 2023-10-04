STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:STS) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53

STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance
LON STS opened at GBX 217.68 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 217.06. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 232 ($2.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £204.73 million, a PE ratio of -5,405.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.15.
