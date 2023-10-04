Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Sunora Foods Inc. (CVE:SNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 123,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 30,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Sunora Foods Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$6.68 million and a PE ratio of 55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About Sunora Foods
Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sunora Foods
- How to Invest in Energy
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sunora Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunora Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.