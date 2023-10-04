Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:TPK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.29. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 5,097 shares trading hands.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.50.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

