Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 150,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MacroGenics Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $289.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.97.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 251,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

