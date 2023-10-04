Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 150,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MacroGenics Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $289.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.97.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 251,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
