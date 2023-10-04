Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.90. 732,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,975,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.03.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 16,466,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,466,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,820,000.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 16,466,667 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $14,820,000.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,466,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,820,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,300,000 shares of company stock worth $15,570,000 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

