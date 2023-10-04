Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on October 30th

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12.

TLTZY opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $679.83 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

