Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on October 30th

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %
TLTZY opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $679.83 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile
Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.
