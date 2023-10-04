Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,938 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 324% compared to the typical volume of 1,638 call options.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 7,610,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,648. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. Barclays lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,136 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,467 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

