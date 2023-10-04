Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $12.15. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares traded.
Telstra Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Telstra Company Profile
Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.
