Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.95. 22,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 17,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.