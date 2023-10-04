Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $342.61 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002450 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,833,436,462,243 coins and its circulating supply is 5,806,317,077,182 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

