TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $118.62 million and $4.44 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,188,308 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,175,976 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

