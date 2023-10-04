The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up 2.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.90. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $194.64 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $4,079,372. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

