The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.10

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MRCH opened at GBX 521.43 ($6.30) on Wednesday. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 480 ($5.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 606 ($7.33). The company has a market cap of £766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 538.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 550.63.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

