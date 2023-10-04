The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.10

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Merchants Trust Price Performance
MRCH opened at GBX 521.43 ($6.30) on Wednesday. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 480 ($5.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 606 ($7.33). The company has a market cap of £766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 538.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 550.63.
About The Merchants Trust
