Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $207.41 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00036455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,301,385,898 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

