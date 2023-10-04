Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Up 19%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 14,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Torrent Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

