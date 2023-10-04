Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.04

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.04 and traded as high as $34.16. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 18,573 shares traded.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,341.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $121,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $128,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

