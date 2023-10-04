Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.77. 167,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 63,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

