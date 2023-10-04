Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.00

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 66723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.40).

Transense Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.59.

In related news, insider Melvyn Segal purchased 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.04 ($6,042.60). Insiders own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

