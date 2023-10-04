Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TZOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Travelzoo Stock Up 0.2 %

TZOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 87,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,071. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,645 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,802,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,021,993.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 464,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,135 over the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

