Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.01. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$42.99, with a volume of 1,027,078 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The stock has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.99.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
