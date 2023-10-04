UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading 2.1% Higher

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.52 and last traded at $224.52. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.15.

Institutional Trading of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.