UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.52 and last traded at $224.52. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIHD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 123.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the first quarter worth $25,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.