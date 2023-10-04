UBS Group Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $61.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $56.14. 1,281,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,803. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 125.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 747,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.5% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

