UBS Group Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $60.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.96.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. 1,877,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,107. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

