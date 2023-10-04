Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.04

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $11.47. Ultralife shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 473,071 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

