Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $4.30 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00015513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $65.57 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00233653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013605 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003553 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.30683645 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 816 active market(s) with $74,648,884.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.