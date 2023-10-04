Uranium Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,251 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 553% compared to the average volume of 4,329 put options.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,234,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -486.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Several brokerages have commented on UEC. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

