US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

US Solar Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

USF opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Wednesday. US Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.86 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £1.96 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.69.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

