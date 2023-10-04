Van Elle (LON:VANL) Shares Down 1.2%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.06 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.51). Approximately 22,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 32,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.51).

Van Elle Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Van Elle alerts:

Van Elle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Van Elle’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.