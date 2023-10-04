Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.07

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.07 and last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 3540431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.