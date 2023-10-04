Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.07

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.07 and last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 3540431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,089,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

