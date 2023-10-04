Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $569.23. 885,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,171. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.