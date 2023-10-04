VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
VersaBank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.64. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.
VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). VersaBank had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
