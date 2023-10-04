VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

VersaBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.64. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). VersaBank had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VersaBank Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 11.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

