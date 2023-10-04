VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VBNK opened at C$10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$276.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.98. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of C$8.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.28.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

