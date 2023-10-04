VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
VersaBank Stock Performance
Shares of VBNK opened at C$10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$276.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.98. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of C$8.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.28.
About VersaBank
