Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Shares Up 0.2%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.67. 6,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 24,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

