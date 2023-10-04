Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Shares Up 0.2%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.67. 6,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 24,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.