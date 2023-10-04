VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, October 6th

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 5th.

VivoPower International Trading Down 15.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 372,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 495,136 shares during the period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

