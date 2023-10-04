Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares changing hands.

Volt Information Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volt Information Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.