Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $330.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 320 ($3.87), with a volume of 2196434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329 ($3.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £242.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,927.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 261.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,363.64%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

