Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Down 2.8%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

