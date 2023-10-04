Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.48

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $9.80. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 18,372 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

